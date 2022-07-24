Step Outside The Crises To See Clearly | David Smith

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In order to take advantage of the coming move in metals, investors must filter out the noise, says David Smith, senior analyst at The Morgan Report. "This is so asymmetric that a modest amount of money could turn your life around with a couple of the right stocks," he says. "Don't feel you have to risk it, because you don't want to be blown out."