The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 389 - Rise Of The Image

In this video message I’m going to try and provide an overview of another extensive topic; the IMAGE of the Beast first mentioned in Revelation 13. Understanding what the IMAGE actually is will enable us to SEE the enemy more clearly and how he operates. I made a video about the IMAGE some time ago but this time I’ve prepared another slide presentation which I think will make the truth of this topic very evident and easy to understand.

The important thing about the IMAGE is the relationship to power and the MARKING of all people. If we follow the scripture carefully we can SEE the order of events. The IMAGE World Government authority is what the Jesuits are using to get ALL people MARKED. IMAGE and MARK are inseparable in scripture. They are absolutely necessary for the EXPRESSION of ABSOLUTE CONTROL of the PEOPLES.

The IMAGE can be nothing other than a TYRANNICAL WORLD GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE and although we don’t seem to get that feeling from the UN, remember the WHO in 2020. It was giving orders that brought the world to a standstill and took everyone’s freedom away virtually overnight. That’s the ROMAN TYRANNY of the IMAGE and there is more coming our way!





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 401 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling