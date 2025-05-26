BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 389 - Rise Of The Image
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
91 views • 16 hours ago

In this video message I’m going to try and provide an overview of another extensive topic; the IMAGE of the Beast first mentioned in Revelation 13. Understanding what the IMAGE actually is will enable us to SEE the enemy more clearly and how he operates. I made a video about the IMAGE some time ago but this time I’ve prepared another slide presentation which I think will make the truth of this topic very evident and easy to understand.

The important thing about the IMAGE is the relationship to power and the MARKING of all people. If we follow the scripture carefully we can SEE the order of events. The IMAGE World Government authority is what the Jesuits are using to get ALL people MARKED. IMAGE and MARK are inseparable in scripture. They are absolutely necessary for the EXPRESSION of ABSOLUTE CONTROL of the PEOPLES.

The IMAGE can be nothing other than a TYRANNICAL WORLD GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE and although we don’t seem to get that feeling from the UN, remember the WHO in 2020. It was giving orders that brought the world to a standstill and took everyone’s freedom away virtually overnight. That’s the ROMAN TYRANNY of the IMAGE and there is more coming our way!


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 401 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
