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BREAKING President Trump Releases Video Message From White House
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208 views • January 08, 2021
President Trump Thursday evening released a video message on “healing the nation.”
“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay,” Trump said.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition.”
“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay,” Trump said.
“A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition.”
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