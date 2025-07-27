💩POS IDF spox denies famine exists in the Gaza Strip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The IDF spokesperson denies that a famine exists in the Gaza Strip, claiming that images depicting starving civilians are part of a "false campaign" orchestrated by Hamas.
Despite his claims, Israel has agreed to pause fighting in certain areas of Gaza, due to international outcry.
Adding more: Israel says it’s “pausing fighting” daily in parts of Gaza to allow aid after its own blockade triggered a catastrophic hunger crisis.
➡️ Since March, Israel halted all aid. In May, it replaced the U.N. system with a U.S.-backed, privatized GHF network that has just four sites for 2 million people. Over 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly died trying to access food.
The U.N. says:
• Gaza’s entire population now depends on aid.
• Thousands of children are malnourished.
• At least a dozen starved to death this month alone.
Airdrops resumed, a method of last resort, with past drops killing civilians.
The “pause” applies only to areas where IDF isn’t currently fighting. The siege, the displacement, and the scarcity remain.
Adding:
Israeli military officials now admit: There’s no evidence Hamas systematically stole U.N. aid in Gaza.
For nearly two years, Netanyahu’s government used the claim of Hamas aid theft to justify a brutal blockade and dismantle the U.N.-led relief system — replacing it with a privatized U.S.-run operation guarded by armed contractors.
But:
• Top IDF officials say the U.N. system was effective and largely resistant to Hamas interference.
• U.S. intel reached a similar conclusion: no proof of widespread Hamas theft of humanitarian aid.
• The new U.S.-backed G.H.F. system has far fewer distribution sites and has been deadlier for civilians with over 1,100 reportedly killed trying to access food.
Georgios Petropoulos, ex-U.N. official in Gaza:
If the U.N. had been taken at face value months ago, Gazans wouldn’t be starving and being shot at trying to feed their families.