💩POS IDF spox denies famine exists in the Gaza Strip

The IDF spokesperson denies that a famine exists in the Gaza Strip, claiming that images depicting starving civilians are part of a "false campaign" orchestrated by Hamas.

Despite his claims, Israel has agreed to pause fighting in certain areas of Gaza, due to international outcry.

Adding more: Israel says it’s “pausing fighting” daily in parts of Gaza to allow aid after its own blockade triggered a catastrophic hunger crisis.

➡️ Since March, Israel halted all aid. In May, it replaced the U.N. system with a U.S.-backed, privatized GHF network that has just four sites for 2 million people. Over 1,000 Palestinians have reportedly died trying to access food.

The U.N. says:

• Gaza’s entire population now depends on aid.

• Thousands of children are malnourished.

• At least a dozen starved to death this month alone.

Airdrops resumed, a method of last resort, with past drops killing civilians.

The “pause” applies only to areas where IDF isn’t currently fighting. The siege, the displacement, and the scarcity remain.

Adding:

Israeli military officials now admit: There’s no evidence Hamas systematically stole U.N. aid in Gaza.

For nearly two years, Netanyahu’s government used the claim of Hamas aid theft to justify a brutal blockade and dismantle the U.N.-led relief system — replacing it with a privatized U.S.-run operation guarded by armed contractors.

But:

• Top IDF officials say the U.N. system was effective and largely resistant to Hamas interference.

• U.S. intel reached a similar conclusion: no proof of widespread Hamas theft of humanitarian aid.

• The new U.S.-backed G.H.F. system has far fewer distribution sites and has been deadlier for civilians with over 1,100 reportedly killed trying to access food.

Georgios Petropoulos, ex-U.N. official in Gaza:

If the U.N. had been taken at face value months ago, Gazans wouldn’t be starving and being shot at trying to feed their families.