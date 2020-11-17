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Gov't of Edmonton Meeting with Dr of pathology and virology.
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58 views • November 17, 2020
A secret meeting where Dr. Roger Hodkinson CEO & Medical Director was able to chime in on the uselessness of wearing masks. Expert testimonials will not be heard on main stream news or from our leaders. The Gov't knows that Covid is a farce and that masks don't work but they don't share that info with us the voter. This is the science that the sheeples need to hear. Still those listening in the meeting will not respond appropriately to his advise.
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