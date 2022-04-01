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Groundbreaking news from Iceland: Collapsing Corona Narrative?
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401 views • April 01, 2022
Iceland: after a global vaccination crusade, a remarkable reversal in Corona policy. The country's health ministries have advised the Icelandic population to forget about vaccination. The idea is to get as many people as possible infected with the virus, as vaccines would not be enough. Iceland's government has decided to address the control of Covid-19 by herd immunity, naturally, through contagion and recovery. Did they learn something? New insights!?
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