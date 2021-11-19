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CODEPENDENCY - 30 Minutes with a Modern Mystic
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27 views • November 19, 2021
In this episode we speak about codependency and how the world evolves around it.
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Interviewer: Sascha Rossaint
https://saschas.world
If you want to learn more about Michael go to
https://michaelroads.online
and make sure to join Michael's community:
https://www.michaelscommunity.online/share/BMS0pFCg6WGbg-MJ?utm_source=manual
Places you can follow Michael:
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/michaelroads
Telegram: https://t.me/MichaelRoads
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3IWhh7O
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MichaelRoads
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3ISVk9R
Parler: https://parler.com/user/michaeljroads
Want to support Michael's work?
Paypal:
[email protected]
Bitcoin:
bc1qmady6h5u6v377m5vqrg9399avalx5fva3uz9dr
ETH:
0xb56EC1F704c3eE5214D9De976AC198312347Db6e
Interviewer: Sascha Rossaint
https://saschas.world
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