I didn't want the vaccine, but our Governor mandated it & I caved to keep my job

"I did not want the vaccine. But our governor mandated it and I caved to keep my job. After the first dose my blood pressure spiked 190/90 headache and facial paralysis. 12 hours in the emergency room. My Dr. said no more quacks for me. I still have twitching and issues with my eye 15 months later. My heart breaks for those who’ve lost loved ones from this."

Mirrored - Wake.The.Fuck.Up

