Exploration of Consciousness and Water, an interview with Alec Zeck

What if consciousness doesn’t just exist in the mind, but interacts with the physical world around us? In our latest interview, we explore fascinating experiments with water and crystallized structures that suggest intention and emotion may influence physical form. From repeatable demonstrations to thousands of documented examples, this conversation dives into the mystery of awareness and matter. Watch the full interview and decide what feels possible to you.
#Consciousness #WaterResearch #MindMatter #ScienceExploration
