TRAILER – "Together Lonely" (Documentary Drama) – from May 9 on Kla.TV

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What would happen if hackers bring the digital world to a sudden halt and people lose their apps and digital helpers? Mixed with hard-hitting facts on digital financial control, wireless radiation and Wi-Fi sensing this thrilling movie takes you into what our near future might look like and encourages true change! Do not miss this new documentary drama by Kla.TV and Panorama-Film! It will be premiered on May 9th, 2026 on Kla.TV!