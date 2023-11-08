Create New Account
The Stunning Transfer of the Priesthood Perry Stone
Perry Stone


Nov 7, 2023


Standing where Christ was baptized, Perry will tell you how God transferred the future priesthood to Christ, at his baptism.

#perrystone #mannafest #prophecy


Perry Stone or anyone from our ministry will never comment on YouTube asking for money. If you see someone do this, it is a SCAM, and please report it to YouTube directly. Thank you!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYwFFZeU9bc

Keywords
baptismchristjesuschristianprophecypriesthoodperry stonepriesttransfer

