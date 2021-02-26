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Leaked Insider Tape Reveals Salesforce’s Plan to Deplatform ‘Broader Range’ of Customers
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110 views • February 26, 2021
A leaked video released by Project Veritas shows the CEO of Salesforce describing how all conservatives will be frozen out of the corporate-controlled marketplace with the Jan. 6 protests being used as the excuse to initiate this Draconian power-grab.
Project Veritas https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
Project Veritas https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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