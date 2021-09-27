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Special Guest Dr. Madhava Setty, Science And An Open Mind! WtF's Evening Episode 09-26-2021
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100 views • September 27, 2021
Dr. Madhava Setty stops by Waking the Future and we talk about science. Questioning narratives and looking for answers from the plandemic to 9/11. We scratch the surface with Dr. Setty tonight look for him again soon!
Check out his book here:
https://www.madhavasettymd.com/my-writing
Find his videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoSbVb7GlChgrkmlGjPCZiw
Articles here:
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2019/09/11/the-official-911-explanation-is-the-greatest-coincidence-theory-ever/
https://www.collective-evolution.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbbbookdataprod.blob.core.windows.net%2Fauthorimages%2FCT92127312%2FCT92127312.jpeg&;f=1&nofb=1
Check out his book here:
https://www.madhavasettymd.com/my-writing
Find his videos here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoSbVb7GlChgrkmlGjPCZiw
Articles here:
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2019/09/11/the-official-911-explanation-is-the-greatest-coincidence-theory-ever/
https://www.collective-evolution.com/
Thumbnail Link:
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbbbookdataprod.blob.core.windows.net%2Fauthorimages%2FCT92127312%2FCT92127312.jpeg&;f=1&nofb=1
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