Continuing the awesome hobby of 80 percent firearms with DLD After Dark

What is a home-built firearm? Basically, it is a person building a firearm for a personal reason, not commercially. This it’s a practice that has existed in America since before there was a country.





You may have heard that the ATF redefined the definition of a firearm receiver. However, did you know that simply meant that you could not provide directions or a jig with an 80 percent frame? As somehow the jig or instructions magically make the 80 percent frame a fully functioning firearm.





My guest today is Dark from DLD After Dark. He realized that the home-built firearm movement cannot be stopped. By starting a company that only sells jigs, we go back to the beginnings of home building with 80 percent frames when jigs did not come with a frame. By selling just jigs, and only jigs, there is no violation of the new definition of a firearm receiver.





Join Me Today to Discuss:

• What the new definition of a firearm means to homebuilding

• What is a jig

• Why homebuilding a firearm is a great hobby

• 3D Printing

• Why live an independent lifestyle

• Taking responsibility for your actions

• What it is like on the DLD After Dark Podcast





Resources for today’s show:

• DLD After Dark on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/DLDAfterDark

• DLD After Dark on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dld_after_dark/

• DLDHardware.com

• The Rogue Banshee on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/theroguebanshee

• Discount Codes - https://trb.fyi/partners-and-discounts/

• TRB.FYI

• The Rogue Banshee on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee/

• The Rogue Banshee on TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@theroguebanshee





Favorite product of the show:

My 3d Printer

https://amzn.to/3RSE0Vz

Remember to comment and join the discussion.

*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------

The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies