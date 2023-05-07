Ukraine Update May 7, 2023

⚡️ Chief of Wagner PMC Prigozhin has announced they will leave Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) on May 10th - Kadyrov's forces will take over.

⚡️On 6 May, as a result of a difficult negotiation process, three Russian pilots of the Russian Aerospace Forces, who had been in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the Kiev-controlled territory.

⚡️ SITREP

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have neutralized the enemy near Nevskoe and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 3 pickup trucks, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and 2 D-30 howitzers.

◽️In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continued to conduct combat actions against the enemy in the western part of Artyomovsk. The Airborne Troops units were constraining the enemy movement on the flanks.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Yug Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the enemy units close to Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The Russian aviation have made 7 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 72 firing missions.

💥The enemy losses were over 185 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 1 tank, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, 2 D-20 howitzers and 1 D-30 howitzer.

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region), and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 35th Marine Corps Battalion has been destroyed close to Velikaya Novosyolka.

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 85 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 104 areas.

💥1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-48 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed close to Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥Air defense forces intercepted 3 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles and 1 HARM anti-radar missile.

◽️Air defense forces have shot down 32 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Novoandreyevka, Svatovo, Pshenichnoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Volnovakha (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka, Chubaryovka and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry