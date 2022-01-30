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Funeral Director Reports "9 out of 10 patients that are full of blood clots are the vaccinated."
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418 views • January 30, 2022
"I've never seen as many deaths." John O'Looney, Milton Keynes, England
"9 out of 10 patients in there are full of blood clots are the vaccinated."
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"9 out of 10 patients in there are full of blood clots are the vaccinated."
su0732
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