X22 REPORT Ep. 3039a - Right On Schedule, [CB] Announcement, Other Currencies Are A National Security Threat

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3039a - April 6, 2023
Right On Schedule, [CB] Announcement, Other Currencies Are A National Security Threat
The people are fighting back against economic tyranny, this will accelerate around the world. The [CB]/[WEF] are now trying to make it impossible to travel by increasing the cost. The [CB] said the quiet part out loud, they are against all other currencies. Trump lets us know that Biden is destroying the currency.
