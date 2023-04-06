Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3039a - Right On Schedule, [CB] Announcement, Other Currencies Are A National Security Threat
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3039a - April 6, 2023

Right On Schedule, [CB] Announcement, Other Currencies Are A National Security Threat

The people are fighting back against economic tyranny, this will accelerate around the world. The [CB]/[WEF] are now trying to make it impossible to travel by increasing the cost. The [CB] said the quiet part out loud, they are against all other currencies. Trump lets us know that Biden is destroying the currency. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
digital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial report

