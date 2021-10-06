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ENOUGH WITH THE LOVE AND LIGHT
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Click play to hear me get FIRED UP about the love and lighters…
We all have darkness! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US.
And you cannot share your light unless you face those parts of yourselves.
How do you do that?
IN CONTAINERS LIKE OUROBOROS.
We NEED safe containers like this to be able to face these demons.
And I am done with the “love and light” crowd constantly trying to positive think their way out of facing their shadow.
Enough is enough!!
If you want to hear more about how your shadows are actually a huge strength, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_sWRd0wDYE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
We all have darkness! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US.
And you cannot share your light unless you face those parts of yourselves.
How do you do that?
IN CONTAINERS LIKE OUROBOROS.
We NEED safe containers like this to be able to face these demons.
And I am done with the “love and light” crowd constantly trying to positive think their way out of facing their shadow.
Enough is enough!!
If you want to hear more about how your shadows are actually a huge strength, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_sWRd0wDYE
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
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