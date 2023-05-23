Create New Account
The irreducible mind; memories, how they are stored
Karine Savard
After having finished the chapter about memory, I thought back to my shortlived encounter with the church of scientology which gave my critical mind a boost. Some things happen for a reason. True memory cannot be encounted for in terms of "engrams" like mister Hubbard (freemason) wants you to believe. However, relabeling past events as to not give them power over you in current life can relieve symptoms of illness. Body, mind and spirit are one. It is all about finding that balance knowing the body is self healing and wonderfully made by the Lord in His image. 

musicsubconsciousscentchurch of scientologydianeticsreaching a clear through auditing is a lie to blackmail and bankrupt vulnerable peoplememory imagesdementia and oxygen treatment

