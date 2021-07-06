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Security Breach In AZ Hidden From The Public
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110 views • July 06, 2021
Matt DePerno, Constitutional Attorney:
BREAKING: There was a security breach of the voter registration servers in Arizona on November 3rd that the Secretary of State has known about and has hidden it. Maricopa County has also known about it.
BREAKING: There was a security breach of the voter registration servers in Arizona on November 3rd that the Secretary of State has known about and has hidden it. Maricopa County has also known about it.
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