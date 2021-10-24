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Operation Scorpio #86 23 October 21 - Guests: Mike Gaddy hr 1; Frederick C Blackburn hrs 2 & 3
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132 views • October 24, 2021
The Rebel Madman Mike Gaddy checked in live from the Rowdy Rebel Remnants Jamboree in Gadsen, Alabama during hour 1; Hour 2 & 3 Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 stopped by to announce he is bringing back his outstanding Blackbird9's Breakfast Club weekly show beginning Wednesday October 29 8-10pm Eastern live at www.blackbird9tradingposts.org/ or at the Spreaker.com
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