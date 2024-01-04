Yeast-Free with Me 2024

Have you ever heard of the saying, “I have a gut feeling?” It’s true, as there are a ton of neurotransmitters in the gut, and your gut health affects your overall health! If your New Year’s Resolution is to take charge of your health, then you need to begin with your gut!

A common problem that many people experience is yeast overgrowth, which can cause symptoms of weight gain, bloating, fatigue, brain fog, loose stools, yeast infections, and the list goes on. Yeast is in the fungus family and antibiotics are a common culprit for yeast overgrowth because they kill the healthy bacteria, along with the bad bacteria, but do not kill the yeast. Yeast grows on sugar, so eating a high-sugar eating plan also causes yeast overgrowth.

Join Dr. Hotze as he discusses the symptoms of yeast overgrowth and the benefits of a yeast-free eating program. The Yeast-Free With Me program is an annual eating program sponsored by Physicians Preference Vitamins (www.PhysiciansPreferenceVitamins.com) to eliminate sugar and simple carbohydrates from your eating plan and cleanse your gut. Our goal is for you to have energy, enthusiasm, and zest for life.

