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The Gabby Petito Autopsy Results: Wyoming Coroner Dr. Brent Blue Was a Complete Waste of Time
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63 views • October 12, 2021
Today (after a month long wait) Wyoming Chief Coroner Dr. Brent Blue reported on the findings and cause of death in Gabby's death and to me it was an utter waste of time to tell the World that she died of strangulation and revealed nothing else. I watched the Coroner's findings on three different YouTube Channels and based on the likes versus dislikes several other viewers felt the same way that I did about the press conference. 22 minutes of nothing. The media did not even hold the Coroner accountable and let him get away with telling us nothing, zilch, zero. A complete waste of time. There is something fishy going on with Gabby's disappearance and death and I am not quite sure what it is... yet! To be continued...
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