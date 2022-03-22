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Murder Your Dog and Cat: MSM Officially Calls for Extermination of Pets to Save Earth
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626 views • March 22, 2022
Bloomberg News elicited a massive backlash over the weekend for offering ‘tips’ to Americans who might struggle with the rising cost of living which included letting their pets die and eating lentils instead of meat.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/billionaire-owned-bloomberg-says-americans-should-eat-lentils-let-their-pets-die-to-cope-with-inflation/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/media-says-let-pets-die-eat-lentils-while-globalist-energy-agency-calls-for-climate-lockdowns/
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Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/billionaire-owned-bloomberg-says-americans-should-eat-lentils-let-their-pets-die-to-cope-with-inflation/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/media-says-let-pets-die-eat-lentils-while-globalist-energy-agency-calls-for-climate-lockdowns/
Support Infowars and find the latest deals on the products you need at https://www.infowarsstore.com
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today!
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