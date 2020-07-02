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12 Tribes of Israel - the tribe of Judah, part 2
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58 views • July 02, 2020
The contribution of the Jewish people to this world is incredible. It is far more encompassing than what appears at the first glance. What are Bible prophecies about the House of Judah? What does the Book of books reveal to us about the role of the Jewish nation in God's plan for all humankind?
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