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FALSE FLAG ATTACK IN TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY PLANNED FOR 18th APRIL 2022!
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197 views • April 15, 2022
THIS IS URGENT! - A FALSE FLAG ATTACK IN TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK CITY IS PLANNED FOR APRIL 18TH, 2022 - EXPOSE AND PASS ON TO ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND FOLLOWERS SO THAT *MASS SOCIETAL FOREKNOWLEDGE* DISRUPTS THEIR PLANS. Also on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HGJ6p9Xfmpnw/
'Guardians of the Looking Glass' - A group of ex-military and intelligence officials have release classified information about future events to come. Future negative events can only be changed by many people sharing and EXPOSING this plot. A false flag attack is planned in Times Square, NYC, killing 2,000 people and injuring thousands, which would be 'blamed on Russia'. The bomb would be housed in a large van and setoff during a busy time and will be planted by globalist interests. They will fabricate evidence to blame on Russia, with swift condemnation and military action to follow.
Eventually the globalists' false flag is exposed and the narrative is turned against them so they then prepare a second false flag- release of the 836 strain of anthrax in Washington D.C., which Russia thought they had permanently destroyed in the past, but was secretly recovered and smuggled out of Russia and developed in U.S. biolabs. The blame will be assigned to Russia upon 'discovery' of strain 836, after this false flag attack kills 100,000 people, millions within one week, and causing illness in millions more. The Biden Administration, with foreknowledge of the attack, moves to Denver, blames Russia for the attack and from here a nuclear war is started. The U.S. launches all out nuclear attack on Russia, every Russian city and asset but their robust defence allow only 30% of impact. Russia responds by nuking 20 American cities, killing 25 million Americans, with 50 million suffering injuries and another 70 million at risk of radiation poisoning. Russia survives but the United States is completely annihilated. All commerce ceases in the U.S. and Canada, societal breakdown occurs and the world is shocked. Seventeen days after the first nuke is fired, the war is over, and Russia and China emergy defacto world powers.
Please share widely, as this is time sensitive! *DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID POISON INJECTIONS!!!!*
Hemorraghic fever. Marburg. Smallpox. Strain 836 Anthrax - any such future 'viruses' are all nothing but false flags with the objective of consolidating New World Order power and control! Don't fall for it, people! Share this video!
'Guardians of the Looking Glass' - A group of ex-military and intelligence officials have release classified information about future events to come. Future negative events can only be changed by many people sharing and EXPOSING this plot. A false flag attack is planned in Times Square, NYC, killing 2,000 people and injuring thousands, which would be 'blamed on Russia'. The bomb would be housed in a large van and setoff during a busy time and will be planted by globalist interests. They will fabricate evidence to blame on Russia, with swift condemnation and military action to follow.
Eventually the globalists' false flag is exposed and the narrative is turned against them so they then prepare a second false flag- release of the 836 strain of anthrax in Washington D.C., which Russia thought they had permanently destroyed in the past, but was secretly recovered and smuggled out of Russia and developed in U.S. biolabs. The blame will be assigned to Russia upon 'discovery' of strain 836, after this false flag attack kills 100,000 people, millions within one week, and causing illness in millions more. The Biden Administration, with foreknowledge of the attack, moves to Denver, blames Russia for the attack and from here a nuclear war is started. The U.S. launches all out nuclear attack on Russia, every Russian city and asset but their robust defence allow only 30% of impact. Russia responds by nuking 20 American cities, killing 25 million Americans, with 50 million suffering injuries and another 70 million at risk of radiation poisoning. Russia survives but the United States is completely annihilated. All commerce ceases in the U.S. and Canada, societal breakdown occurs and the world is shocked. Seventeen days after the first nuke is fired, the war is over, and Russia and China emergy defacto world powers.
Please share widely, as this is time sensitive! *DO NOT TAKE ANY COVID POISON INJECTIONS!!!!*
Hemorraghic fever. Marburg. Smallpox. Strain 836 Anthrax - any such future 'viruses' are all nothing but false flags with the objective of consolidating New World Order power and control! Don't fall for it, people! Share this video!
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