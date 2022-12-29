ΑΓΝΗ ΠΑΡΘΕΝΕ ΔΕΣΠΟΙΝΑ - Στα Αραβικά

« Αγνή Παρθένε Δέσποινα »
Ένας λίαν αγαπητός και προσφιλής ύμνος του 19ου αιώνος προς την Κυρία Θεοτόκο.
Ποίημα του Αγίου Νεκταρίου, μελοποιημένο από τους πατέρες της Ι.Μ. Σίμωνος Πέτρας του Αγίου Όρους.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.