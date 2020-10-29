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FRIDAY - OCTOBER 26, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2166-9AM JOE BIDEN's DAUGHTER ALLEGEDLY DOCUMENTED INCESTUOUS, SEXUAL ABUSE. MEDIA CENSORS THE STORY
National File has obtained what a whistleblower has identified as a copy of the complete diary of Ashley Blazer Biden, the 39-year-old daughter of Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, dating from during the 2020 presidential campaign. National File also knows the reported precise location of the physical diary, and has been told by a whistleblower that there exists an audio recording of Ashley Biden admitting this is her diary. In the diary, which our source says belongs to the former vice president’s daughter, the author writes of her struggle with drug abuse. Ashley Biden’s struggle with drugs was widely publicized in 2009. EP 2166-9AM JOE BIDEN’s DAUGHTER ALLEGEDLY DOCUMENTED INCESTUOUS, SEXUAL ABUSE. MEDIA CENSORS THE STORY – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2FYWdC4
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