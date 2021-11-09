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Straight Shooting News - Resist Now - Unmasking The Faces of Evil III (part 2/3)
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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30 views • November 09, 2021
Senator Burr:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?515699-1/cdc-director-dr-walensky-dr-fauci-testify-covid-19-response&;live

Sen. Marshal asks Fauci about approving research
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4985144/user-clip-senator-marshall-questions-dr-fauci

Sen. Rand Paul questions Fauci on Gain of Function
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msosHtp-Crk

Part 2 -
Review Part 1 description for context.
https://rumble.com/vowvyh-straight-shooting-news-11-7-2021-resist-now-unmasking-the-faces-of-evil-iii.html

Start of Part 2/3:

Rand Paul on FOX’s America Reports
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0E71lcj7-fk

MIT Kevin Esvelt, director of Sculpting Evolution
https://www.media.mit.edu/people/esvelt/overview/

First to describe how CRISPR gene drives could be used to alter the traits of wild populations … a new technology ‘daisy drives’ lets communities alter wild organisms in local ecosystems …

Rand cautioned about manipulating viruses and risking pandemics is too dangerous and has to stop.

DeSantis Targets Fauci: most destructive bureaucrat!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BVyENW3-BSE

Laura Ingraham with three doctors who want to stop mandates.
(YouTube removed the video; we play from download.)

The Border: Will Cain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyGok6mZEL4

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pressed on Biden's border policy in March. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cUXfXX8BBg
Keywords
rand paulborder crisisbidenfaucicrisprdesantisgenetic modificationjake sullivan
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