One of Our DPR Soldiers on the Front Line During a Close-Range Battle - was Hit by 3 Bullets in a Bulletproof Vest, which Saved His Life

A great example of how personal protective equipment is needed in war. One of our soldiers on the front line during a close-range battle was hit by 3 bullets in a bulletproof vest, which saved his life.
Forwarded to and found at, Texas Russell Bentley, https://t.me/TXDPR/2496
