This 2020 video essay by Aaron Baw is a tribute to the 423-meter tower of limestone which has been through it all – and never seems to change. Gibraltar.



The Biblical Fortress of The Rock:



Psalm 3 –

3:1 [A Psalm of David, when he fled from Absalom his son.] "I AM", how are they increased that trouble me! Many [are] they that rise up against me.

3:2 Many [there be] which say of my soul, [There is] no help for him in God. The rock.

3:3 But Thou, O "I AM", [art] a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.

3:4 I cried unto the "I AM" with my voice, and He heard me out of His holy hill. The rock.

3:5 I laid me down and slept; I awaked; for the "I AM" sustained me.

3:6 I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set [themselves] against me round about.

3:7 Arise, O "I AM"; save me, O my God: for Thou hast smitten all mine enemies [upon] the cheek bone; Thou hast broken the teeth of the unGodly.

3:8 Salvation [belongeth] unto the "I AM": Thy blessing [is] upon Thy people. The rock.



Psalm 18:2 The "I AM" [is] my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in Whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, [and] my high tower.



Psalm 91:2 I will say of the "I AM", [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust.



Deuteronomy 32:4 [He is] the Rock, His work [is] Perfect: for all His Ways [are] Judgment: a God of Truth and without inequity, just and right [is] He.



Isaiah 33:16 He shall dwell on Sion: his place of defence [shall be] the Fortress of Rock: bread shall be given him; his waters [shall be] sure.



King of kings' Bible – JAHTruth.net/kofk-free/