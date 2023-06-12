Chris Bumstead's CBUM BUM Energy Drink Review & Taste Test

Buy CBUM BUM Energy Drinkhttps://amzn.to/3N6aDPc





Christ Bumstead's All New BUM Energy Drink is an all new energy drink featuring a moderate 112mg of Caffeine per can along with 250mg of Cognizin branded Citicoline. This Energy Drink features a moderate amount of caffeine allowing you to drink a couple per day, it also contains no artificial colors, zero sugar, and just 5 calories per can.