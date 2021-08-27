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CNN's Don Lemon and a Reptilian (Former ABC News) Reporter Named Sam Donaldson Predicted the ISIS-K Attack
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62 views • August 27, 2021
This was recorded before today's suicide bombing in Afghanistan. After you watch the Reptilian Shapeshifter Sam Donaldson talk in support of Joe Biden. Ask yourself if he regrets those words of support? He is creepy, but not as creepy as Sleepy Joe was today in his address to Americans. That was just plain pathetic.
I was sitting up working on a video last night when I noticed a freaky 'Reptilian' looking former ABC investigative reporter named Sam Donaldson having a meltdown with Don Lemon on his show. i decided to tape the freaky looking Donaldson rant about a coming catastrophe at the Kabul airport and it happened. I woke up this morning and a psyop group called ISIS-K used two suicide bombers to attack US Marines working at the extraction airport in Afghanistan. The question remains: Why were so many Marines gathered together in one spot and thus becoming targets for suicide bombers? These troops deserved better then that. Joe Biden is a joke.
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I was sitting up working on a video last night when I noticed a freaky 'Reptilian' looking former ABC investigative reporter named Sam Donaldson having a meltdown with Don Lemon on his show. i decided to tape the freaky looking Donaldson rant about a coming catastrophe at the Kabul airport and it happened. I woke up this morning and a psyop group called ISIS-K used two suicide bombers to attack US Marines working at the extraction airport in Afghanistan. The question remains: Why were so many Marines gathered together in one spot and thus becoming targets for suicide bombers? These troops deserved better then that. Joe Biden is a joke.
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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