The secret services are not there to protect the president or the country

Former deep state insider Ron Bernard explains what the secret service is for and what they do.

Ron's videos and testimony is some of the best I have seen on how the Illuminati deep state conducts their criminal business. They use kidnapping, rape, murder, drugs, child trafficking and sacrifice and more. Anything for a buck.

Mirrored - Jim Crenshaw





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/