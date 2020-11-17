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THE "TEST" IS A SCAM- "COVID19" TEST IS A SCAM - DETAILS ON HOW "COVID19" IS A SCAM
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117 views • November 17, 2020
THE "TEST" IS A SCAM- "COVID19" TEST IS A SCAM - DETAILS ON HOW "COVID19" IS A SCAM - MORE INFO ON https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
THIS GAB.COM CHANNEL ALSO HAS POSTS BUT GAB.COM HAS HAD A LOT OF TECHNICAL PROBLEMS KEEPING POSTS CURRENT https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
THIS GAB.COM CHANNEL ALSO HAS POSTS BUT GAB.COM HAS HAD A LOT OF TECHNICAL PROBLEMS KEEPING POSTS CURRENT https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government
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