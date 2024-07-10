© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Creamy Tomato Soup
3 Tbsp HRS Organic Tomato Powder
3 Tbsp HRS Organic Non fat milk powder
1 tsp HRS Organic Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
2 cups water
1 whole onion (chopped)
HRS organic pepper to taste
1. Sauté the chopped onions in a pot.
2. Blend together the sautéed onions, 1 cup water, tomato powder, and milk powder.
3. In a pot, heat up the mixture and add the rest of the water.
4. Add salt and pepper. Enjoy!