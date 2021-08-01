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Depopulation By Any Means Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
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351 views • August 01, 2021
This one is well worth watching, and sharing with all parents. If they can't stand up for others, maybe they can find some courage to save children at least.
They want to FORCE this jab on all of us! If a large percentage refuse, their vile criminality will be exposed. The health outcomes now & in the future of the jabbed compared to the non-jabbed will be obvious & measurablE - the evidence will be irrefutable. Read & share this well-written explanation on the likely reason they want to force this death jab on the entire earthly population: https://alt-market.us/why-are-
globalists-and-governments-so-desperate-for-100-vaccination-rates/
They want to FORCE this jab on all of us! If a large percentage refuse, their vile criminality will be exposed. The health outcomes now & in the future of the jabbed compared to the non-jabbed will be obvious & measurablE - the evidence will be irrefutable. Read & share this well-written explanation on the likely reason they want to force this death jab on the entire earthly population: https://alt-market.us/why-are-
globalists-and-governments-so-desperate-for-100-vaccination-rates/
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