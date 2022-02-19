Vaccine Disaster is Beyond Imagination, The Unvaccinated are the Biggest Winners

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Regarding the vaccine disaster, Miles Guo said on live broadcast that many countries are still desperately trying to cover up the truth and the mainstream media is an accomplice to these governments. Miles Guo once again reminded that the vaccine disaster is beyond people’s imagination and is far from over. By not getting the vaccine is the single, biggest, and the best decision made by an individual.