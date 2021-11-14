Poland Defends Border, Australians Rise Up & Iceland's New Ad- Top World News 11/14/2021

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The world has watched Australia and wondered what will happen of this former democracy. This week Australians took to the streets it's in massive numbers to make their voices heard. Belarus is helping migrants push through the border with Poland but Poland is holding strong. Then, a Canadian ethics professor, who was fired for for standing up against tyranny, gives an impassioned speech. And for your commercial break of hilarity: Iceland mocks Facebook's Metaverse in new hilarious tourism ad #Icelandverse.
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