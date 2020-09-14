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BIJPRATEN met SVEN HULLEMAN
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4 views • September 14, 2020
Lange Frans met Sven Hulleman, 14 september 2020
BIJPRATEN MET SVEN HULLEMAN
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangefransTV?sub_confirmation=1
Het YouTube kanaal van Sven Hulleman:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAS0LUTPa7b5l1pCJK7RqsQ
Nieuwe website van Sven Hulleman:
https://www.nooit.nl
De bijeenkomst van Sven Hulleman:
https://youtu.be/MOQyQ3efiYM
Jan Roos bij Afscheid Joris Demmink:
https://youtu.be/4LM_PcFb6J8
Sietske Bergsma over ‘Karen’:
https://youtu.be/Kk3xvWtg4Pc
Artikel in AD over Griepgolf 2016:
https://www.ad.nl/gezond/griepgolf-treft-veel-mensen-die-anders-nooit-ziek-zijn~aae8e106/?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2F
Docu: Age of Deceit
(over geheime transgenders):
https://youtu.be/vqtINuhiT4c
Mainstream Media in Australië gaan in tegen hun overheid en is het zat:
https://youtu.be/sb9FjPW5rkk
Grapperhaus moet Huilen:
https://www.dumpert.nl/item/7977837_49ab4500
Vorige Podcast met Adele van der Plas:
https://youtu.be/yA2XPxzJxM4
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
BIJPRATEN MET SVEN HULLEMAN
ABONNEREN | Klik:
https://www.youtube.com/user/LangefransTV?sub_confirmation=1
Het YouTube kanaal van Sven Hulleman:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAS0LUTPa7b5l1pCJK7RqsQ
Nieuwe website van Sven Hulleman:
https://www.nooit.nl
De bijeenkomst van Sven Hulleman:
https://youtu.be/MOQyQ3efiYM
Jan Roos bij Afscheid Joris Demmink:
https://youtu.be/4LM_PcFb6J8
Sietske Bergsma over ‘Karen’:
https://youtu.be/Kk3xvWtg4Pc
Artikel in AD over Griepgolf 2016:
https://www.ad.nl/gezond/griepgolf-treft-veel-mensen-die-anders-nooit-ziek-zijn~aae8e106/?referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2F
Docu: Age of Deceit
(over geheime transgenders):
https://youtu.be/vqtINuhiT4c
Mainstream Media in Australië gaan in tegen hun overheid en is het zat:
https://youtu.be/sb9FjPW5rkk
Grapperhaus moet Huilen:
https://www.dumpert.nl/item/7977837_49ab4500
Vorige Podcast met Adele van der Plas:
https://youtu.be/yA2XPxzJxM4
Volg Lange Frans op Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/langefrans/
Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5I2d294l90n7EMWVNUZczE
De Pet van Lange Frans:
https://www.langefrans.nl/store/
Video Credits: Mitchel Westerwaal
https://www.instagram.com/mitchelwesterwaal/
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