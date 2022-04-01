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Miracles: Tell No Man
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20 views • April 01, 2022
A Voice in the Desert asks: what is the purpose of a miracle? Does telling others about a miraculous experience in our lives, or does just experiencing miracles prove God's favor in our lives? This video explores the true purpose of a miracle and suggests that a genuine miracle is an intimate part of our relationship with God, not to be bragged about. There's a reason that Jesus often told the people he healed to keep it secret. Jesus was surprisingly quiet about his own super powers, and even his own supernatural nature, something we could all learn from.
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PLEASE VISIT our Youtube channel for more videos: http://bit.ly/aVoiceInTheDesert
TO CONTACT: [email protected]
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