Donald Trump launched a new National Faith Advisory board

"Rabbi Yaakov Menken on celebrating Rosh Hashanah, former President Donald Trump's focus on faith and more - via Newsmax'a 'Wake Up America.'" — Newsmax TV
Source 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp3Mf1SAzIY
Sublink: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FAoK8iqqU0UePhRoF8cqw
Donald Trump launches new National Faith Advisory board ; Rabbi Yaakov Menken hints #TRUMP2024; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: October 9, 2021; Date of website access: November 11, 2021.
Thumbnail — (Source 2):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTHmmjzHdVM
Donald Trump launches new National Faith Advisory board | Wake Up America; Published by Newsmax TV; YouTube; Date published: September 6, 2021; Date of website access: November 11, 2021.
