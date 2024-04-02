Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 Sanhedrin to Jewish guards and Roman soldiers: “You had ONE JOB TO DO at the tomb! Now this ONCE DEAD JESUS is running around the city SAYING HELLO TO HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE!!!” MVI_0003
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
255 Subscribers
Shop now
16 views
Published 17 hours ago

The people who murdered Jesus were particularly stupid, SNATCHING DEFEAT FROM THE JAWS OF VICTORY. Their saviour was long offering them salvation, up to the very last breath he took.

Keywords
godlovejesussinspiritualityreligioncrucifixionsufferinghateservicejoyenlightenmentlast supperelevationtranscendencebetrayaliniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyparadise guidelaying ones life down for ones friends

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket