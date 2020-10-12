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Prophetic warning of a possible global financial collapse by Passover 2021
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43 views • October 12, 2020
This 40-minute message warns of the possibility of a collapse in global financial markets over the next five months that finally reaches the bottom by Passover 2021. This warning is based on prophetic insights received by myself and others, including a dream received on August 10, 2020, by Pastor Dana Coverstone in which he saw a big billboard that stated, 'Passover 2021, Big Things Are Coming for the World.'
Based on these warnings, I share two possible scenarios for how these events might unfold for equities and Bitcoin. As is often the case with prophetic dreams, we only see part of the picture, so pulling the pieces together requires making some assumptions that might be wrong.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
Based on these warnings, I share two possible scenarios for how these events might unfold for equities and Bitcoin. As is often the case with prophetic dreams, we only see part of the picture, so pulling the pieces together requires making some assumptions that might be wrong.
For more messages like this, visit https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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