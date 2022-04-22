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Latest Durham Report on CIA and FBI ~OAN April 22nd 2022~
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350 views • April 22, 2022
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Why Did The CIA Allow The FBI...
To Aid in Attacking Trump All Those Years...
In an Attempt to Remove Him from Office?
Because The Heroin Trafficking Three Letter Agency...
Has Always Been Deep State Controlled...
And Listen to How Much That has Cost Us!
Why Did The CIA Allow The FBI...
To Aid in Attacking Trump All Those Years...
In an Attempt to Remove Him from Office?
Because The Heroin Trafficking Three Letter Agency...
Has Always Been Deep State Controlled...
And Listen to How Much That has Cost Us!
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