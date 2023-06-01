Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TCR#942 STEVEN D KELLEY #385 The OCT 7 2021 Gospel of Thomas - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY
6 views
channel image
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
Published 18 hours ago |

GOSPEL OF THOMAS - Sayings of Jesus - Found in 1945 - Occupy The Getty - Steven D Kelley,  
The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupythegettygospel of thomastcrthe oct

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket