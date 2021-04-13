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KeyabTV | Voice Note | Anti-Vax Sentiments | Jamaican Senator
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12 views • April 13, 2021
There is a voice note going around which sounds like Senator Crawford. He tweeted that it was not him. However I have addressed the issues raised in the voice note.
Due to YouTube new medical misinformation policy, I will not upload the full video here. You can watch it on my IG: @nico_istj_
or on brighteon.com @KeyabTV
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Please like, share subscribe and click the notification bell. I am hoping to get 1000 subscribers. Thanks
Due to YouTube new medical misinformation policy, I will not upload the full video here. You can watch it on my IG: @nico_istj_
or on brighteon.com @KeyabTV
_______________________________________________________________________
Subscribe:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLyGXMiQHiUrAscOR4zRavw?sub_confirmation=1
________________________________________________________________________
Please like, share subscribe and click the notification bell. I am hoping to get 1000 subscribers. Thanks
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