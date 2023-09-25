Create New Account
Harvard scientist confirms that BUSTER is alien technology ( low quality video )
65 views
Published 15 hours ago

these are extremely similar to the "buster " object that i inspected years ago, for those few people who couldn't wrap their head around the fact that this object i inspected was alien tech, now you should be able to understand. this video is blurry i want to remake this but i also just wanted to get this posted already. will likely remake soon and get a more clear video with more info. to share or view this video on youtube copy & paste this link: https://youtu.be/z_bcz4AxK1o the video of the buster aka alien tech that i inspected in person can be found inside this channel on youtube

busteralientechufo technology

