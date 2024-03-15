3/15/24 Schumer: Netanya-coup?! US/Gaza Trojan Horse, Canada/UN Land Steal

3/15/24: Senator Chuck Schumer tells the world today that Netanyahu must step-down as Biden Regime possibly planning a soft coup/regime change in Israel, Ukraine blueprint, using the Gaza aid floating pier as a planned trojan horse entry point for up to 100K US troops to serve initially as "peace keepers" after planned attacks in Rafah are to be executed during Ramadan....
Mike Adams on Possible US/Israel Coup' d'etat:
https://www.brighteon.com/0552af3a-5310-48f0-ab56-e46f1b562e9b
https://theintercept.com/2024/01/30/us-military-ground-israel-hamas-gaza/
Paragon and Ehud Barack:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/07/29/paragon-is-an-nso-competitor-and-an-american-funded-israeli-surveillance-startup-that-hacks-encrypted-apps-like-whatsapp-and-signal/?sh=e4af0fe153b4
The Ides of March:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ides_of_March
Neo-con Kagan Tacitly implies it would be moral to assassinate Trump, Caesar-style:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12818663/Robert-Kagan-Donald-Trump-Julius-Caesar-DICTATOR.html
SOUTHCOMM: Gitmo being prepped for Haitians:
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/americas/2024-03-14/haiti-marines-southcom-guantanamo-bay%C2%A0-13318964.html
Dan Cohen on Haiti deep dive:
https://twitter.com/dancohen3000
Important link on Haiti Colonization
https://youtu.be/f2g7FDgzvFY?si=ZyklD8HRLArtVKMF
Redacted News hosts Dan Cohen/Haiti:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMqXImB0yis
US EXIT UN & Pass DEFUND Act: Take Action!
https://preventgenocide2030.org/
Rima Labou w/Maria Zeee on UN Land Steal:
https://banned.video/watch?id=65f0e46add7d7f795fa3cb7c
UN Pact For the Future:
https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/01/SOTF-Co-Facilitators-Zero-Draft_Pact-for-the-Future-circulation.pdf
Archbishop Vigano Calls on Humanity to Resist elite's NWO globalist coup d'etat:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/archbishop-vigano-denounces-globalist-elites-coup-detat-national/
President Trump Awesome Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERa9Ftc0yeM
