3/15/24 Schumer: Netanya-coup?! US/Gaza Trojan Horse, Canada/UN Land Steal

3/15/24: Senator Chuck Schumer tells the world today that Netanyahu must step-down as Biden Regime possibly planning a soft coup/regime change in Israel, Ukraine blueprint, using the Gaza aid floating pier as a planned trojan horse entry point for up to 100K US troops to serve initially as "peace keepers" after planned attacks in Rafah are to be executed during Ramadan....





Mike Adams on Possible US/Israel Coup' d'etat:

https://www.brighteon.com/0552af3a-5310-48f0-ab56-e46f1b562e9b





https://theintercept.com/2024/01/30/us-military-ground-israel-hamas-gaza/





Paragon and Ehud Barack:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/thomasbrewster/2021/07/29/paragon-is-an-nso-competitor-and-an-american-funded-israeli-surveillance-startup-that-hacks-encrypted-apps-like-whatsapp-and-signal/?sh=e4af0fe153b4





The Ides of March:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ides_of_March





Neo-con Kagan Tacitly implies it would be moral to assassinate Trump, Caesar-style:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12818663/Robert-Kagan-Donald-Trump-Julius-Caesar-DICTATOR.html





SOUTHCOMM: Gitmo being prepped for Haitians:

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/americas/2024-03-14/haiti-marines-southcom-guantanamo-bay%C2%A0-13318964.html





Dan Cohen on Haiti deep dive:

https://twitter.com/dancohen3000





Important link on Haiti Colonization

https://youtu.be/f2g7FDgzvFY?si=ZyklD8HRLArtVKMF





Redacted News hosts Dan Cohen/Haiti:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zMqXImB0yis





US EXIT UN & Pass DEFUND Act: Take Action!

https://preventgenocide2030.org/





Rima Labou w/Maria Zeee on UN Land Steal:

https://banned.video/watch?id=65f0e46add7d7f795fa3cb7c





UN Pact For the Future:

https://www.un.org/pga/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2024/01/SOTF-Co-Facilitators-Zero-Draft_Pact-for-the-Future-circulation.pdf





Archbishop Vigano Calls on Humanity to Resist elite's NWO globalist coup d'etat:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/archbishop-vigano-denounces-globalist-elites-coup-detat-national/





President Trump Awesome Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERa9Ftc0yeM





