Bill O’Reilly: How Progressives are DESTROYING YOUR FREEDOM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Aug 26, 2022 The Progressive Left knows the midterm elections could HALT their current progress, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn, which is why they’re doing everything they can to push voters toward Democrat candidates…even if American cities become further destroyed as a result. It’s all part of a ‘MASSIVE TAKEOVER,’ O’Reilly explains, to diminish YOUR personal freedoms. In this clip, O’Reilly gives several examples of recent attempts to do just that. Plus, he and Glenn discuss the decision our citizenry must make in the coming months and whether the far-left can be stopped before we no longer recognize our nation…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2exZNWQYFWk